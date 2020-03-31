Police issues warning

In reference to the previously issued announcement, we would like to make it clear that effective 7 p.m. today, March 31st a 24-hour curfew, that is a total lock down, will take effect until 6 a.m. on Friday, April 3rd.

Once the curfew begins at 7 p.m. tonight, persons will not, I repeat, persons will not be allowed to leave their homes except for the Security Forces and other Security Personnel, the Health Care Officers, technical emergency officers of utilities including telecoms, and media personnel, will be allowed out of their residences when they are on duty.

In preparation for the lockdown, persons are being asked to only leave their home if they absolutely have to do so to conduct any business necessary before 7 p.m., today, March 31, 2020.

If you have to use an ATM, please utilise a machine in or closest to your area. If you have to buy groceries, you are being asked to do your shopping at establishments in your community or surrounding areas if possible.

Remember, you will not be allowed to conduct any of these activities during the period of the lock down.

Do not travel to Charlestown or Basseterre if you do not have to. In order to stop the spread of the virus, it is important that we prevent/limit direct human to human contact.

Persons are therefore asked to continue practicing social and physical distancing.

Once the clock strikes 7 p.m. tonight, persons are expected to be in their homes until Friday, April 3rd.