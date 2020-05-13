Police now suggesting IDs and temporary removal of masks in businesses

Basseterre, 13th May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – Perhaps as a consequence of a recent robbery that took place in Basseterre on Monday, police are now offering new advice to business operators and private citizens, to protect them from criminals taking advantage of regulations requiring the use of masks to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, said here this week that when customers enter business establishments, they should be required to momentarily remove their masks, so that the security cameras can capture their images.

In addition, Henry suggested that customers, where appropriate, should be asked to show an official photo ID, that should be held until the transaction has been completed, especially when dealing with high-value goods or money.

It was on Monday, when the owner of a jewelry store at Port Zante, took to Social media to reveal that his facility had just been robbed by a young man wearing a mask.

Police are still investigating that matter and as a further measure of security, the Superintendent is also recommending businesses should prohibit the wearing of caps, hoodies, and sunglasses, once inside the establishment.

Under ordinary circumstances, it is illegal to wear masks in public, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused officials to suspend that law, to require citizens to wear protective masks, so that they don’t spread the virus.

This, police admit, makes the situation very challenging to balance between the protection of residents from Coronavirus while still preventing the use of disguise to commit crimes.

Photo: Superintendent Cromwell Henry (SKNIS)