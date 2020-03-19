Police probing Linden double murder

By stabroeknews,

The Police say they are investigating the murder of: 1) Imogene Gordon, 49, of Lot 117 Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden and 2) Royston John, 43, a carpenter of Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden and Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice respectively.

The police say that the victims were discovered motionless with multiple suspected stab wounds to the upper parts of their bodies at the entrance of Gordon’s (deceased) premises about 20:35 hrs yesterday. They were pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Public Hospital Complex and their bodies are presently at De Jetsco’s Funeral Home awaiting autopies.

A 48-year-old businessman of Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden who once shared a relationship with the No.1 victim, has since been apprehended and is presently admitted under guard at the Linden Hospital Complex where he is nursing a gaping wound to his right hand, police say.

The suspect is presently on a six-month bond after he was found guilty on March 10, 2020, of threatening to sever the hands of Imogene Gordon.

A knife suspected to be the murder weapon, was found at the crime scene.

Picture Credits: WAAY