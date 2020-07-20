Police say regulations are about saving lives

Basseterre, Monday, 20th, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The last four months have been different and challenging in many ways, due to the Coronavirus, and while some have been expressing concerns about what they perceive to be excessive measures, authorities are admonishing, that the regulations are in their best interest.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry, who has been the most visible representative of the security forces on the COVID-19 Task Force, has reminded citizens about the need for the actions.

Quoting him in a recent release by the government information service, Cromwell explained that the main objective of the regulations is to save lives and help keep everyone healthy.

According to the release, Henry urges the public to make the adjustments, and understand that things cannot be done the way residents were accustomed to, before March, when the announcement of the first case, created a new norm.

The SKNIS release quoted Henry as saying that “Emergency Regulations have been published to guide our behaviour to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These regulations were not intended to be punitive nor were they intended to make life difficult for residents, but they do require a shift away from our normal way of life.”

“The new normal requires us to maintain a physical distance of 3-6 feet from everyone around us when in public. It requires us to avoid social gatherings and [practice] social distancing. It requires us to wear masks when in public and it requires us to improve our hand hygiene and sanitization behaviour, to close up businesses and be at our homes at a specific time,” said the Superintendent.

He cautioned that “Failure to adapt to this new normal could result in significant criminal penalties.”

SUPERINTENDENT CROMWELL HENRY

Main photo: Customers lining up at the supermarket in masks