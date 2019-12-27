Police say no glass bottles for carnival

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, 27th December, 2019, (MyVueNews.com) – This year, for a long time, the annual J’ouvert Morning celebration in St. Kitts, was allowed to continue beyond its usual cut off period.

This was greatly influenced by the relatively ‘good behavior of the revelers.

Many have described the J’ouvert to be one of the best in recent times.

However, in anticipation of the major carnival events and activities, Superintendent of police, Cromwell Henry, used a weekly police radio programme to caution the public that various safety measures would be implemented and enforced for the height of the season.

“This is the 48th edition of Carnival and I’m sure, by now, the general public knows what is expected from them with respect to security…We are reminding you of your obligation as citizens to assist in keeping the peace,” said Superintendent Henry.

He said that for events such as J’ouvert where large crowds will be gathered, the Police will be heavily enforcing the “no glass bottle” policy to prevent bottles being used as weapons.

He also highlighted the importance of persons being aware of their surroundings especially in large crowds with the major upcoming events.

In addition, Henry indicated that the Police would be closely monitoring vendors who occupy spaces in town without the proper approvals from the Carnival Committee during Sugar Mas.

He explained that existing legislation permits the Carnival Committee to charge for the use of spaces in Basseterre within the carnival area for the sale of goods.

Police are also encouraging the public to adhere to the usual security protocols that are put in place yearly to ensure a safe Carnival season.