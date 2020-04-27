Police sergeant shot, killed

By iWitness SVG,

A rising star of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Philbert Chambers, who distinguished himself after being dispatched by the Criminal Investigation Department in Kingstown to the Questelles Police Station some years ago, was shot and killed in Campden Park.

Commissioner of Police Colin John and other senior ranks confirmed the death of the officer.

Police say that Chambers — who is in his late 20s — was shot by Gleason Lewis, who had been a person of interest to them for some time.

Chambers and other officers from the Questelles Police Station went to Lewis’ home Sunday morning in an effort to apprehend him.

Lewis is said to have opened fired, mortally wounding Chambers, who later died.

A senior police officer said that other officers responded to the shooting, and were also met with gunfire.

Lewis was shot and killed in the process.

John told iWitness News:

“Chambers was a very hard working officer. He was very dedicated and left no stone unturned in his investigations.”

Assistant Superintendent of Police Trevor Bailey said: “Chambers was like a son to me.”

In addition to his detective work, Chambers was instrumental in the leadership of the Questelles Police Youth Club, through which he organised many activities in his attempt to keep youth in that police district away from crime.

Chamber is the third police officer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to die this year.

On April 10, Police Constable 342 Daniele Daisy, of Old Montrose, died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where she was being treated for an illness.

Daisy’s death follows that of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Daniel Hall, who died on on March 3, after a period of ill-health.