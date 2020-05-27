Political parties in St. Kitts granted permission to promote their parties with a maximum of four vehicles

By SKNIS,

As the State of Emergency continues in St. Kitts and Nevis due to COVID-19 Pandemic, it cannot be business as usual for political parties to promote their agenda. Therefore, the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police has granted the parties permission to do so with restrictions.

“Presently, the High Command has granted permission to both parties on St. Kitts to advertise their party and to give notice as to their party’s position by using just four vehicles,” said Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy. “We are presently in a State of Emergency and it is very unusual that we are having a General Election in the State of Emergency. Therefore, the normal campaigning cannot be as normal as previous General Elections so, therefore, there will be no outdoor meetings and there will be no motorcades,” he added.

Commissioner Brandy is appealing to parties and supporters to adhere to the law, as well as to the safety protocols in the COVID-19 Regulations as the pandemic is not yet over.

“We are now realizing that both parties are abusing this privilege and more and more persons are joining those motorcades and causing a problem for the organization and endangering themselves and other persons,” said Commissioner Brandy. “We are not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic. We still have persons in quarantine and we do not know what will be the outcome when their 14 days are up and they are tested.”

He urged persons to cooperate with the police and desist from following the processions of the political parties.

“So we are asking the general public not to join the processions that the various parties would have been granted permission to go around the island and sell their party’s position. So, please cooperate with the police. You are saving your own life and you are saving the life of your fellow citizens by not getting involved in doing motorcades,” said the Commissioner.

Photo: COMMISSIONER OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, HILROY BRANDY