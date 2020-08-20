Popcaan all the way

By Kevin Jackson, Jamaica Observer,

Popcaan is making waves on several charts this week with his mixtape, titled Fixtape, and its lead single Twist and Turn featuring rapper Drake and Canadian singer PartyNextDoor.

Fixtape becomes his second charting title on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. It debuted at number 94 having sold 686 copies and accumulating more than five million streams on Spotify. Popcaan’s previous entry on that chart is Forever, which made it to number 171 in 2018.

Fixtape enters the Billboard Canadian Albums chart at number 13.

Over on the stream-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Fixtape makes its entry at number two, thus allowing Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend to spend a 32nd week on top. This is the fourth time that Popcaan has debuted at number two.

2014’s Where We Come From, 2018’s Forever and 2020’s Vanquish all entered and peaked at number two.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, Fixtape debuts at number one. Released August 7, the OVO Sound/Warner Records release has 19 tracks including collaborations with Drake, Stylo G and Dane Ray, Masicka and Tommy Lee Sparta.

Twist and Turn by Popcaan, featuring Drake and PartyNextDoor, entered the UK Top 100 Singles chart at number 69 on the weekend, giving Popcaan his sixth charted entry. His previous hits on that chart were Kisses for Breakfast with Melissa Steel which charted at 10 in 2014; I’m in Control with AlunaGeorge which hit number 39 in 2016; Should’ve Been Me with Naughty Boy and Kyla which got to number 61 in 2016; Saturnz Barz with Gorillaz which stalled at number 87 in 2017; and 2 Cups with Lizz/Tory Lanez/Fredro which sailed to number 55 last year.

Twist and Turn debuts at number 47 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart.

Back on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton slips to number two after spending six weeks at number one. It sold an additional 407 copies to bring its tally to 6,995.

Coastin’ by Iration rises to number three with 361 copies, while the various artistes compilation Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector’s Edition sold an additional 284 copies to rise to number four. To date, it has moved 1,176 copies. The compilation enters Billboard’s Compilation Albums chart at 16.

New at number six on the US Current Reggae Albums chart is 100 Years of Theremin (The Dub Chapter) by producer Gaudi. Released on August 7 via the London-based Dubmission Records, it features dub collaborations with Adrian Sherwood, Mad Professor, The Scientist and Dennis Bovell.

Shaggy’s Hot Shot 2020 (Deluxe) jumps back onto the chart at seven, while Soca Gold 2020 by VP Records slides down to eight.

Dub Collection by Rebelution is down to nine, while Jason Mraz’s Look For the Good drops to 10.

Inception (EP) by Jamaican singer Xo Tingz debuts at 11 with 59 copies sold. Valcerio Records released the five-track set August 8.

Vent by Dexta Daps is on its way down. Having entered the chart at number five last week, it falls to 14 with 53 copies.

Christopher Martin’s And Then re-enters the chart at 23. It sold an additional 26 copies to bring its total to 970. VP Records released the album last year.

At 24, falling from six, is Be Somebody (EP) by Sevana, while Richie Spice’s Together We Stand slips to 13.

Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers continues to make its presence felt on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It slips down two places from 43 to 45. The album initially peaked at number five and has been on the chart for 639 weeks.

Legend is also charting on the Billboard Canadian Album chart, moving down from 52 to 61 in its 137th week on the chart.

Marley makes moves on the Dutch Top 100 singles chart in the Netherlands, as Sun is Shining featuring Robin Schulz is new at number 29.

Banana by Conkarah and Shaggy returns to the number one spot on the Billboard Mexico Airplay chart while inching down one spot to number three on the Mexico Ingles Airplay chart. The song moves from 62 to 61 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart and from 50 to 49 on the Canada CHR/Top 40 chart. On the Dutch Top 100, Banana is down from seven to eight.

On Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart Slow Down by Skip Marley continues to lose steam, dipping from 15 to 17 in its 14th week. The song peaked at nine.

Buju Banton’s collaboration Memories featuring John Legend is down from 21 to 22 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. It peaked at 17 three weeks ago.

Main photo: Popcaan