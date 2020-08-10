Popcaan appeals for return of car

By Jamaica Observer,

POPCAAN is appealing to a female who drove away with a Nissan Juke from a Kingston 8 premises where he was hosting a release party to return it.

“Black Nissan Juke stolen by the female in this picture from a prominent guesthouse in the Kingston 8 area this morning around 5,” he posted Saturday morning on Instagram “Whoever know this girl, tell her just return the car!!! She too bad!! no sah.”

The incident was caught on the property’s surveillance camera. The female — who was dressed in black — walks to the car, gains access to it, and reverse the vehicle from where it was parked.

On Friday, Popcaan released FIXTAPE, which features Skillibeng as well as international acts PartyNextDoor, French Montana and Drake. The project is produced by Creep Chromatic.

The event saw several acts in attendance, including Masicka, Jada Kingdom, Dre Island, Creep Chromatic, plus an IG Live appearance from Drake.

Jada Kingdom responded to the Popcaan’s post.

“I saw her there, enuh, and mi say: ‘Why dah gyal ya a move suh off! Waaw!!!,” Jada Kingdom wrote.

Popcaan (given name Andre Sutherland) is a protégé of imprisoned deejay Vybz Kartel.

He has had a following in the UK since 2007 when he and Kartel had the hit song Clarks.

He is currently signed to OVO, a company owned by Canadian star Drake.

Main photo: Popcaan