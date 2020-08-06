Popcaan Teases New Dancehall Mixtape ‘Yiy Change Fixtape’ This Friday

By Shirvan Williams, Dancehall Mag,

Dancehall artiste Popcaan has teased that new music is on the way and as an added surprise it seems like he may be looking to penetrate the American market. That’s at least according to an Instagram post that he made yesterday, August 4.

The project is expected this Friday, according to a Tweet from Popcaan.

There was no caption on the Instagram post which featured artwork with Unruly, OVO, and Chromatic chains resting atop some images of Popcaan and Creep Chromatic.

Drake, Meek Mill, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion were among some the artistes tagged in the post, indicating they might appear on the dubbed the ‘Yiy Change Fixtape’.

Popcaan and the St Catherine based Chromatic team share similar tastes which eventually led them collaborating on a joint project titled Yiy Change Mixtape in 2012.

The very successful mixtape helped launched both teams and they both gained recognition in the US for the superior mixing skills and production talent that was featured. Many believe that the mixtape is what led to Popcaan and Drake befriending each other and Popcaan eventually joining the OVO family. Even though not many details have been released about the upcoming project, Popcaan’s Unruly Ent. and OVO Sound labels are all listed on the credits.

Popcaan hinted earlier this year that he and Drake were overdue for a Dancehall collaboration. The two have been close friends for a while now.

We know that Bakersteez may also appear on the Fixtape, as Drake teased audio from the collab during the Barbados trip two weeks ago.

Other sources also indicate that the new Yiy Change Fixtape was created in part to honor Popcaan’s fallen soldier, Dwayne “Bookha” Mitchell, one of the Unruly members who died during a motorcycle accident on July 5, 2020.

With such a star lineup, fans are definitely hyped and ready for the project as the Instagram post has been liked over 66, 000 times.

Main photo: Popcaan