Port Security Task Force established on Nevis in response to Coronavirus

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 18, 2020) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) regarding enhanced security at the entry ports on Nevis.

The Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) has established a Port Security Task Force functioning at all ports of entry under its preview to enhance security in response to the ongoing Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The announcement was made at a Rapid Response Covid-19 meeting at the Nevis Disaster Management Department’s Emergency Operation Centre on March 16, 2020. Among the topics discussed were the additional protection introduced at the ports with health screenings by personnel from the Ministry of Health.

Major stakeholders in attendance also addressed the existing Border Security Plan and further actions to be taken if a case of Covid-19 is confirmed in the Federation.

Mr. Micahail Manners, Operations Manager at the Vance W. Amory International Airport (VAIA) explained that the task force comprises of key persons in the Immigration Department, the Customs and Excise Department, the Ministry of Health and the NASPA. He used the opportunity to outline the function of the task force.

“Every time there is a flight with people coming from hot spot areas where people have to be quarantined for 14 days, the Task Force will conduct health screenings and also do a short briefing to all passengers about the Covid-19, and subsequently perform courtesy checks.

“The task force has already been put into effect and has thus far been performing exceptional. The collaborative work displayed by these agencies is something to admire,” he said.

The current spread of Covid-19 in the Caribbean and internationally, measures already implemented at ports, and the readiness of the relevant agencies were also discussed.

The meeting, which was chaired by Mr. Oral Brandy, NASPA’s General Manager, was attended by personnel from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), Ministry of Tourism, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Immigration Department, the Customs and Excise Department, the Ministry of Health and the NASPA.