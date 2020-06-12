Post-Election Address By The Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party

June 8, 2020

There is nothing more rewarding than to lose yourself to a life of service to others. Such has been the resolute commitment of those titans of the Labour Party and the Labour Movement who have gone before us. Such has been my own resolute commitment having had the privilege of serving country and people for over thirty years. Such has been the resolute commitment of a new generation of candidates who were carefully chosen to stand for public office in this past General Election on June 5th. Ours was a race that was well fought and well run.

Today, I can say with utmost conviction that I am proud of our NextGen candidates who each represented what was best in all of us, with hearts for the people and love of service. I am proud of the campaign that we ran, where we took the time to engage in serious reflection, to apply the lessons of the past and to listen to what the people of St. Kitts and Nevis said that they wanted and expected of their leaders. As a result of such extensive consultation and self-reflection, our Party put together a set of comprehensive policies and plans that would enrich and empower the lives of every man, woman and child in this country; create a better normal for every category of worker and enhance the prospects of our local businesses and industries to thrive in the new post-COVID-19 environment.

It is in this vein that I want to thank and commend our slate of NextGen SKN candidates. To Marcella Liburd, Konris Maynard, Dr. Terrance Drew, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, His Excellency Kennethy ‘Kenny’ Douglas, His Excellency Steve Wrensford and to Leon Natta-Nelson I want you to know that you will always be winners in my eyes and the eyes of the many persons whose lives you touched across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. You have all fought the good fight and you finished the race with grace, honour and integrity.

I would also like to thank the army of young people and our young women in particular. These emerging leaders virtually took charge of our campaign and helped to shape and define the NextGen Agenda. As the main beneficiaries of the people empowerment policies of our former administration you showed us that our labour was not in vain and I look forward to each and every one of you doing exploits in the name of service, truth and justice in our society. Do not be discouraged and do not let any obstacle that is put in your path hinder you from pursuing and realizing your highest and noblest dreams and aspirations, knowing that the call to serving your fellow countrymen and women is the highest calling of them all. It is because of the massive support of our young people that I have every confidence that the obituary of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party will NEVER be written.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party from its inception has always commanded the love and respect of the vast majority of the people of this country and Election 2020 was no exception. In fact, it bore witness to a surge of enthusiasm among voters that propelled one of our newest candidates, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley to victory as the Member of Parliament representing Constituency #1. It also led to a significant narrowing of the margin that has brought the Chairman of the Pary, our caring Dr. Terrance Drew even closer to eventual victory.

So to our supporters I want to say a heartfelt thank you, thank you, thank you. I know that many of you lent of your support and activism at great risk in the environment of fear, intimidation and victimization that has characterized the Harris-led coalition. I know that some of you are very concerned for your future in face of a further five years of a vindictive administration. I want to give you the assurance that the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party is here for you and shall always stand with you and stand up for you in the challenges that may lie ahead. We shall fight, tooth and nail, from the mountains to the seas, from the East to the West to ensure that no systemic suffering comes to our people. I thank all of you for your love and support.

I remain deeply disturbed that the hope, prosperity and opportunity that lay in wait under a NextGen SKN Labour Party has been hijacked in large measure by the many irregularities and anomalies that took place in our electoral and voting processes in the years, months, weeks and days leading to the general election. It is for these reasons that I cannot in good conscience concede the election as being free, fair and free from fear.

Along with the prejudicial environment that sought to give our competitors an unfair advantage, the Unity administration committed many irregularities which limited the rights of citizens in the voting process.

There have been serious, significant irregularities in the process which we believe have affected the results. We are collating the reports from the various polling agents of the Party and will report back in short order. In the meantime keep your chins up, your heads high and rally with your NextGen SKN team.

The will of the people is the only source of authority of government and no right-thinking person can objectively declare that Election 2020 was run based on the standards, principles and ethics of good governance. For these reasons, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party CANNOT accept the election results. We are in the process of examining and compiling evidence with a view to taking serious action on these matters in the future. I therefore reserve my congratulations until these matters have been duly resolved.

Finally, I wish to say to my beloved people of our Federation that the next five years will not be easy as St. Kitts and Nevis, one of the smallest countries in the world by population, struggles to find its new footing in the present post-COVID-19 global environment. However, I remain confident that the invincible spirit, intelligence, resourcefulness and resilience of our people will take us through even this, our darkest hour, to brighter days.

To my fellow comrades, I say HOLD STRAIN! We have a righteous wind at our backs. Let us continue to trust that God will see us through and work everything out for our good. During these perilous times, the St. Kitts-Nevis Party stands resolute and unswerving in our commitment to doing all the good we can do, which is our sacred mission. We have every intention to continue to pursue our people empowerment agenda.

We will continue to fight for our people’s justice. We cannot allow our election principles, processes and procedures to be compromised. True democracy must flourish in our Federation!

I thank you.

May God bless you.

May God bless the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.