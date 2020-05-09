Post offices are open for business across St. Kitts and Nevis on limited operation days

By SKNIS,

The General Post Offices in Basseterre and Charlestown, as well as sub-post offices around St. Kitts and Nevis, are operating under reduced hours, but the services offered are unchanged.

At Friday’s (May 08, 2020) National Emergency Operation Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Postmaster General, Dario Gill, noted that post offices would open on limited operation days from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the post office, residents can purchase stamps, cash in social security cheques, update child maintenance, and send parcels to the United States. At the parcel post section, collecting parcels, small packages, and other items from the United States Mailbox Service or Express Mail will be facilitated as usual.

Mail delivery to houses and businesses is being carried out by postal employees and mail transfer by ferry between St. Kitts and Nevis continues.

One area which remains suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic is the opening of the Philatelic Bureau. The Bureau sells philatelic items such as collector’s stamps to tourists and stamp dealers. Mr Gill noted that the St. Kitts and Nevis borders remain closed, eliminating the main customer base of the Bureau.

Additionally, the postmaster general reminded listeners and viewers that due to border closures and other restrictions by countries around the world, mail for several countries would not be accepted. Caribbean countries on this include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Martin, Tortola, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Trinidad and Tobago. Other countries/areas further afield where mail will not be accepted by the post office are Canada, Great Britain, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Mail to the United States and associated territories can be facilitated as the shipping company Amerijet, brings cargo to St. Kitts and Nevis weekly.

Customers entering postal facilities must observe social and physical distancing protocols, as well as sanitizing measures.

Photo: St. Kitts General Post Office