Prank calls to COVID-19 Hotline can cause deaths

Basseterre, 8th May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – The Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force in St. Kitts and Nevis, has had to issue a call to those in the public, who have been using the special Hotline numbers, to make “prank calls”.

During his briefing on Thursday, 7th May, Abdias Samuel, admonished, “I want to make an appeal to all individuals who are carrying out these prank calls to cease from doing so.”

His counterpart, Police Superintendent, Cromwell Henry, also echoed the warning, explaining that those persons making the prank calls are engaging in an illegal act.

But he added that such actions are helping to undermine public safety and the efforts being made to fight the Coronavirus..

He said that this can harm the work to protect citizens and residents by curbing the the spread.

He promised that police will continue to crack down on such callers.

The police official was referring to calls going into the 911 Hotline.

But Samuel also added that from the 136 calls into the hotline in the past 24 hours (Wednesday-Thursday), 56% or 77, were actually prank calls.

They cautioned that the hotline for 911 should only be used to address emergencies related to fire, medical issues and the police.

Samuel described the calls as a distraction and one that frustrates the hotline operators who have to delay dealing with real issues of emergency, to filter the calls coming from pranksters.

He said that this can cause lives to be lost and must be condemned and halted with immediate effect.

