Present & former leaders to commemorate Christena disaster

By Val Henry, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Tuesday, 21st, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– President of the Nevis Island Assembly, Farrel Smithen, will soon preside over what could be his most historic sitting of the local law-making body, since it was created in 1983.

It will be a special meeting of the Assembly to help commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the sinking of the inter-island ferry, MV Christena, on Saturday, 1st August, 1970, while making its way from Basseterre, to Charlestown, to complete its busy Emancipation Weekend schedule.

The ferry at the time was over packed with vendors heading home from their daily sales in St. Kitts, as well as many others, heading to Nevis for the holiday weekend of horse-racing and other activities, planned for Monday, 3rd August; a holiday.

Approximately 250 Kittitians and Nevisians died when the boat capsized in the deep channel between both islands-The Narrows.

Another 99 people managed to survive the ordeal, which today, five decades after, remains one of the most traumatic blots in the history of the people.

It was licensed to carry only 155 passengers but perhaps because of the holiday weekend demand, almost twice the capacity was allowed for the journey.

It is the most disastrous accident in the modern history of St. Kitts and Nevis, but over the years, it has not been given the attention, especially on St. Kitts, that such a tragedy deserves.

While Nevis has been hosting annual memorial services for years, and has erected two monuments, there has been no action in St. Kitts, by successive governments, to honour the memory of those who died, and to recognize the pain still being felt, to this day, by survivors and their families.

The Nevis Island Administration has decided this year to elevate its annual commemoration, and has organized the special sitting of the local Assembly, to pay tribute.

They have invited all present and former Prime Ministers and Premiers, to deliver remarks at the sitting, scheduled for Friday, 31st July, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Hamilton House, site of the Chambers for the Island Assembly.

The leaders invited to attend and bring remarks are current Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, his immediate predecessor, Dr. Denzil Douglas and the country’s First Prime Minister, Dr. Kennedy Simmonds.

Simmonds, at the time of the sinking, was the only doctor working on Nevis, (an episode he chronicled in his recent autobiography, released December, 2019).

In addition, remarks will come from the sitting Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, as well as former Premiers Vance Amory and Joseph Parry.

Clerk of the House, Myra Williams, has confirmed that according to the Order Paper, the proceedings will begin with the formal entry to the Assembly, by President Farrel Smithen.

The agenda also allows for Prayers; Motion for the approval of the Order Paper as circulated; Messages from Her Honour Hyletta Liburd, Deputy Governor General on Nevis.

The Order paper also allows for Announcements by the President, then those will be followed by the presentations from the leaders, which will end the proceedings.

MV Christena Memorial in front of Hamilton House, Nevis

Second monument at Bath cemetery, Charlestown, for MV Christena

Wreck of MV Christena as it sits today at bottom of ocean between St. Kitts and Nevis

Main photo: MV Christena on one of its trips between the islands