Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 12, 2020 (RSCNPF): Prince Yahweh Henry of St. Peters was found guilty for the offence of Manslaughter by a unanimous verdict on February 05, 2020.

Henry was charged for the death of his newborn baby. The offence occurred between November 21 and 23, 2014.

Henry is remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison awaiting sentencing which is schedule for March 20, 2020.