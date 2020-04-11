PROGRESS IN FLATTENING THE CURVE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 10, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as announced on Friday, (April 10, 2020).

Minister of State with responsibility for Health, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, updated the nation on the new case during the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing. She stated that the person is a 21-year-old male. He is an Indian national, who came into direct contact with a previously confirmed case.

Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, commented on the number of confirmed cases during the briefing.

“I believe that we are doing well . We are actually flattening the curve because based on the projections in the worst-case scenario we would have had [a] steep rise in the curve which would have overwhelmed our healthcare system, and we haven’t seen that,” he stated.

The senior medical official said that of the eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus in St. Kitts, none of the patients required hospitalization.

In Nevis, two of the cases were briefly hospitalized but subsequently released to isolation after showing improvement. All of the confirmed cases remain in strict isolation.

Dr. Wilkinson stressed that there are “zero persons admitted [to hospital], which means that there are zero persons being managed for severe illness as it relates to COVID-19” at this time.

To date, a total of 205 persons in the federation have been tested for the coronavirus, while 470 persons have been released from quarantine.