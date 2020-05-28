Provisional arrangements are being made for students to be allowed on campus to complete their SBAs and IAs

By SKNIS,

Provisional arrangements are being made for students to be allowed on campus to complete their Student Based Assessments (SBAs) and Internal Assessments (IAs), says William Hodge, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, during his remarks at the May 26 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Mr. Hodge said that when the State of Emergency was declared in March, 2020, fifth formers and students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) were in the process of working on their SBAs. With reference to the CFBC students, they were working on their Internal Assessments (IAs).

He stated that in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Ministry of Education sought provisional permission for students writing CSEC and CAPE to return to their respective high school campuses and CFBC campus to complete their SBAs and IAs.

Mr. Hodge emphasised that no other students will be allowed on school campuses as schools in the federation are physically closed until further notice.

The Permanent Secretary noted that before the COVID-19 Task Force can grant permission for these provisional arrangements, for students to temporarily return, a number of health and safety protocols must be in place.

“To ensure that campuses meet the health standards, the Task Force will visit all secondary schools on Thursday 28, 2020,” he said. “Schools are mandated to have certain processes implemented. For instance, students will be screened daily on arrival, their temperature will be taken, they will be questioned as to whether they have been sneezing or coughing. The sanitization of students’ hands will be done.”

Mr. Hodge stated that in this regard, parents are asked to take note that transportation by school buses will be arranged. Students are asked to bring water and snack if necessary as they will not be allowed to leave the premises to buy lunch.

“When they enter at mornings they will be processed as we say and they will leave at the end of their session at midday or for the afternoon. They are not allowed to leave and return,” he said.

He added that parents will be given notice or instruction by the various principals as to whether school uniforms or casual attire would be worn by students.

