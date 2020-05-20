Publication Of Voters’ List Delayed Until July Due To COVID-19

By Jamaica Gleaner

The voters’ list scheduled for publication on May 31 will be delayed until July 31 due to the continued impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Electors added to this list can expect to collect their voter identification cards by mid-August.

“The effects of the COVID-19 hindered our preparations for the timely publication of the voters’ list, particularly the residence verification for applicants. We have now put the necessary measures in place to advance the preparations to publish the list on July 31,” Glasspole Brown, Director of Elections, said in a statement.

Sittings for individuals seeking to be added to the voters’ list who received summons to appear before the Returning Officer for his or her constituency are now set for June 9, 10 and 11.

Persons who fail to attend the sitting will not be added to the July 31 voters’ list.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Office of Jamaica says it continues to assist CARE beneficiaries with the provision of letters of identity and replacement identification cards for those that have been stolen or lost.

So far, over 3,500 electors have received assistance.

Photo: The offices of the Electoral Office of Jamaica on Duke Street in Kingston – (File photo)