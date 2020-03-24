Quarantine numbers released for St. Kitts-Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 24th March, 2020 (MyVueNews.com)- The Chief Medical Officer, (CMO), in St. Kitts, Dr. Hazel Laws, has confirmed what many had suspected for quite some time, regarding people who may have been affected by the Corona Virus.

At a high level press conference on Tuesday, 24th March, 2020, the CMO revealed that there are 292 people who are in quarantine.

She said from this number, 81 of them are in Nevis and 207 in St. Kitts.

In addition, four (4) of those in quarantine are said to be in a government facility.

The top health official indicated that they have performed some 39 tests, with 10 of those in Nevis and 29 in St. Kitts.

She revealed however, that they are awaiting the results of 20 cases while 19 of the 39 cases, were returned negative.

The officials again, assured the public that to date, there remains no confirmed cases in St. Kitts and Nevis of the COVID-19 virus.

The press conference is held at the Ocean Terrace Inn in Basseterre.