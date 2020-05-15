Quotation needed for street lights

From the Ministry of Sustainable Development,

Project Title: STREET AND FLOOD LIGHT RETROFITTING PROJECT (St. Kitts and Nevis)

Source of Funding : CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK (CDB)

Contract Ref : DISPOSAL OF DISUSED STREET AND FLOOD LAMPS – Contract No. 10/OR-STK/CS4

Date of Issue of Request: May 15, 2020

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (GSKN) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to facilitate the implementation of the Street and Flood Light Retrofitting Project and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under contracts procured under this project.

Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of GSKN and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement.

The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GSKN shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

The Street and Flood Light Retrofitting Project involves the replacement of High Pressure Sodium (HPS), Mercury Vapour (MV) and Metal Halide (MH) street and flood lights in St. Kitts and Nevis with energy efficient LED lights. The specific objective of this Request for Quotations (RFQS) is the recruitment of a contractor for the disposal of the disused HPS, MV and MH lamps in accordance with international environmental, public health and safety standards, best practice, international conventions and legal/regulatory requirements.

Please contact the Ministry of Sustainable Development at the following address to obtain the full documentation in relation to this Request for Quotations (RFQS):

Client’s Address:

Ministry of Sustainable Development

P.O. Box 186

Bladen Commercial Development

Basseterre

St. Kitts

Telephone: (869) 467-1255 / 1057

Fax: (869) 466-7398

Requests via E-mail: lcqueeley@gmail.com

With copy to:

lavernqueeleyskn@gmail.com

aurenmanners@yahoo.com

fionaffrancis@gmail.com

deshaidore@yahoo.com

Quotations with the required documents should be submitted electronically by Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM (Eastern Caribbean Time). Quotations shall be opened in public, in the presence of participating Service Providers’ representatives who choose to attend (via video conference), on June 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM.