Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for Covid-19

By ESPNcricinfo,

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach, and former Rajasthan wicketkeeper, Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid-19, the franchise confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. He is currently in his hometown of Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for a 14-day quarantine.

The Covid-19 tests for the Royals players and support staff were conducted before they were to assemble in Mumbai next week before flying to the UAE for IPL 2020. After his 14-day quarantine, Yagnik will undergo two more tests as per the BCCI’s protocols. If he tests negative in both, he can leave for the UAE where he will have to self-isolate for six days before undergoing three more tests. Only after clearing those, he would be allowed to join the team.

“The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible,” the Royals statement said. “We request everyone who has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days to self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

“We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals camp soon in the UAE.”

Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes! — Dishant Yagnik (@Dishantyagnik77) August 12, 2020

Yagnik had played for the Royals in the IPL from 2011 to 2014 and in the Champions League T20 in 2013, for a total of 27 matches. He has also represented Rajasthan across formats in the Indian domestic circuit, from 2002-03 to 2017. Recently, he had been roped in as Puducherry’s fielding coach for the 2020-21 domestic season.

Main photo: Dishant Yagnik has been advised to get admitted to hospital for a 14-day quarantine (BCCI)