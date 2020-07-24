Rams Group of Companies donates two mechanical ventilators to JNF General Hospital

By SKNIS,

To assist with the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Rams Group of Companies stepped up to the plate and donated two mechanical ventilators to the JNF General Hospital in a brief but significant ceremony at the hospital on July 22, 2020.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delores Stapleton-Harris; Medical Chief of Staff at JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson; Mrs. Kerry Williams-Tuckett, Director of Institutional Health Services; Mrs. Sandra Lestrod-Caines, Assistant Director of Institutional Health Services; Ms. Gail Cranston, Operations Manager of Institutional Health Services; and representatives of the Rams Group of Companies and their family members.

The Ministry of Health and by extension the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extended gratitude to the Rams Group of Companies for the donation.

Main photo: MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF AT JNF GENERAL HOSPITAL, DR. CAMERON WILKINSON