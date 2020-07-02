Re-opening of day cares and pre-schools

Basseterre, 2nd July, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– From the time COVID-19 struck and entered St. Kitts and Nevis, back in March this year, one of the hardest hit areas was the Early Childhood Sector.

This placed a severe strain on many parents who found difficulty in caring for their children, while still having to go to work.

There was a slight ease when the country had to be placed on lock down, resulting in the closure of most businesses, causing parents, especially “single mothers”, to stay home with their children.

But that the corporate sector is almost fully back to work, parents have again been finding it difficult to balance their responsibilities.

It must have been good news therefore, for many, when on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, Minister of Education, Jonel Powell, announced that the Ministry is currently working to address the needs of the Early Childhood Sector and to explore the phased reopening of this very critical area.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries, like St. Kitts and Nevis, to move towards a new reality to effectively live and work with the threat of the virus.

Therefore, as increased numbers of our citizens transition back to the workforce, the care and welfare of our youngest citizens remain of utmost priority, stated Powell.

He explained that the Ministry of Education, through its Early Childhood Development Unit, and in conjunction with the National Task Force for COVID-19, will begin the process of a phased approach to reopening the early childhood sector, on a case by case basis.

Proprietors and Supervisors of nurseries and preschools are therefore asked to contact the Early Childhood Development Unit at 466 2810 for guidance on the application process, added the Minister.

He however, committed, that their team is ready to commence the review of all facilities, in light of the COVID-19 safety requirements.

Once an early childhood facility has been determined to be compliant with the new safety and health protocols for the Early Childhood sector, then that nursery/centre would be able to secure approval for reopening, he explained.

Main photo: Victoria Road Daycare and Pre-School