Recovering after gunshot wound

Basseterre, Wednesday, 19th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Though police have already collected several items that they say are of evidential value to their investigations, no one has been arrested and charged at this time, following a shooting incident in Charlestown on Tuesday.

Police say that Ellison Smith-Barlette has been hospitalized after being shot in the arm by unknown assailants.

The story is that Smith-Barlette, was at the time walking along a paved road in the vicinity of the Alexandra Hospital, on Government Road, when he and a female with whom he was walking, were shot at.

The incident is reported to have taken place at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020.

Police had been alerted that shots were being heard in the nearby Ramsburry area.

The identity of the female was not revealed by the police.

