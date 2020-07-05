Recruits and other law enforcement personnel to complete RSS Financial Investigation and Asset Recovery Training

By RSCNPF

A group of Police Officers will soon be better equipped to conduct financial investigations after completing the Regional Security Service’s (RSS) Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery Training Course.

The group comprises the recruits of Course No. 44 and Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department. They are also joined by an official from the Inland Revenue Department who is attached to the White-Collar Crimes Unit and members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. The course runs from July 01 – 06 and is taking place at the Police Training School. The course is being facilitated by the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) of the RSS. The facilitators are Director of the RSS ARU, Grenville Williams, Financial Investigations and Legal Advisor with the RSS ARU, Kisha Sutherland, and Financial Investigations Advisor with the RSS, Donald Sheckle. Topics covered include cash seizures, detention, and forfeiture, as well as an overview of financial investigations and money laundering.

At the opening ceremony held on Wednesday (July 01), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for the Crime Directorate, Andre Mitchell, thanked the RSS for recognising the need for this type of training. The ACP told the participants that due to the increased use of technology and the constant evolution of crime; the investigative environment is constantly changing. He added that having this type of training at the recruit level will better equip them to fight modern day criminal activities.

“What I wish to say is that the world has changed, it is now interconnected through globalization and pivotal to globalisation we see increased technology, communication and trade. It is important for you to understand what obtains in financial crimes as young Police officers in a world that is driven by money…you must have the awareness, you must be sensitized to the extent that when you see what is happening out there you can say this or that has the characteristics of a financial crime. I want to thank all the players to include the RSS for recognising the need for training and to make it happen,” he stated.

Director Williams said that money is the lifeblood of criminal enterprise and criminals primarily engage in illicit activities or illegal conduct for the benefit or gain to be derived from such activities.

“To effectively tackle crime, we must ensure that financial investigations and asset recovery become an integral part of the standard operation of law enforcement. We must work to bankrupt these criminals and undermine their influence and importance, thereby, sending a clear message to society that crime does not pay. During the next three days, there will be various presentations that will equip you with the knowledge to hit the criminals where it hurts most, that is, in their pockets,” he said.

The participants will enhance their skills to analyse, investigate and prosecute complex corruption offences, financial crime, and money laundering cases.

Main photo: The participants of the RSS Financial Investigation and Asset Recovery Training