Red House wedding for Machel and Renee

By Loop News,

Soca star Machel Montano has tied the knot.

The 45-year-old wed his long-time partner Renee Butcher at the Red House on Valentine’s Day.

The ceremony was the first to be held at the Rotunda at the Red House since the building was reopened just three weeks ago.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is among the guests in Montano’s wedding party – all decked out in white.

Registrar General, Karen Bridgewater was also in attendance.

Media were not invited to the private ceremony.

Curious onlookers gathered outside along the sidewalk to catch a glimpse of proceedings.

Montano and Butcher were wed under Christian rites.

The wedding continues at the final Machel Monday on February 17, themed “The Wedding”. The event is an all-white affair.

Image credit: © 2020 Office of the Parliament. All rights reserved