Register of Voters and Polling Divisions

Below are the locations of the polling stations which will be used for voting on election day, June 5th, 2020.

Constituency Saint Christopher 1

Polling Division 1-SC1 Parish Centre (East Independence St.)

Polling Division 2A-SC1 Basseterre Police Station

Polling Division 2B-SC1 Basseterre Police Station

Polling Division 2C-SC1 Warner Park Pavilion

Polling Division 3A-SC1 Tucker Clarke School

Polling Division 3B-SC1 Kim Collins Stadium

Polling Division 3C-SC1 Kim Collins Stadium

Polling Division 3D-SC1 Kim Collins Stadium

Polling Division 3E-SC1 Kim Collins Stadium

Polling Division 3F-SC1 Kim Collins Stadium

Polling Division 4A-SC1 Public Works Dept

Polling Division 4B-SC1 Public Works Dept

Polling Division 4C-SC1 Public Works Dept

Polling Division 5-SC1 Police Training School

Polling Division 6-SC1 Hope Chapel

Constituency Saint Christopher 2

Polling Division 1A-SC2 Old Girls School, Victoria Road

Polling Division 1B-SC2 Old Girls School, Victoria Road

Polling Division 2A-SC2 Electricity Building, Central Street

Polling Division 2B-SC2 Electricity Building, Central Street

Polling Division 3A-SC2 Wesleyan Holiness Church, Cayon Street

Polling Division 3B-SC2 Wesleyan Holiness Church, Cayon Street

Polling Division 3C-SC2 Wesleyan Holiness Church, Cayon Street

Polling Division 3D-SC2 Wesleyan Holiness Church, Cayon Street

Polling Division 3E-SC2 Wesleyan Holiness Church, Cayon Street

Polling Division 4A-SC2 St. Barnabus Anglican Church, Lower Malone Avenue

Polling Division 4B-SC2 St. Barnabus Anglican Church, Lower Malone Avenue

Polling Division 5A-SC2 CFBC, Burden Street

Polling Division 5B-SC2 CFBC, Burden Street

Polling Division 6A-SC2 Youth Skill/CPU Building, Greenlands

Constituency Saint Christopher 3

Polling Division 1-SC3 St. Johnsons Community Centre

Polling Division 2-SC3 Antioch Baptist Church Hall, Infirmary Road

Polling Division 3-SC3 Methodist School Room, Cardin Avenue

Polling Division 4A-SC3 Apostolic Faith Church, St Johnston Avenue

Polling Division 4B-SC3 Apostolic Faith Church, St Johnston Avenue

Polling Division 5A-SC3 Antioch Baptist Church

Polling Division 5B-SC3 Antioch Baptist Church

Polling Division 5C-SC3 Antioch Baptist Church

Polling Division 6A-SC3 Bronte Welsh Primary School

Polling Division 6B-SC3 Bronte Welsh Primary School

Constituency Saint Christopher 4

Polling Division 1A-SC4 Challengers Community Centre

Polling Division 1B-SC4 Challengers Community Centre

Polling Division 2A-SC4 Methodist School Room, Old Road

Polling Division 2B-SC4 Methodist School Room, Old Road

Polling Division 3A-SC4 Tyrell Williams Primary School

Polling Division 3B-SC4 Tyrell Williams Primary School

Polling Division 4A-SC4 Gospel Hall, Middle Island

Polling Division 4B-SC4 Gospel Hall, Middle Island

Polling Division 5A-SC4 Halfway Tree Methodist Church

Polling Division 5B-SC4 Halfway Tree Methodist Church

Constituency Saint Christopher 5

Polling Division 1A-SC5 Club House, New Recreation Ground

Polling Division 1B-SC5 Sandy Point New Recreation Ground

Polling Division 1C-SC5 Sandy Point New Recreation Ground

Polling Division 2-SC5 Sandy Point Pre-School

Polling Division 3A-SC5 Apostolic Faith Church, Back Way

Polling Division 3B-SC5 Apostolic Faith House of Glory, Reconciliation Ministries, Millard Street

Polling Division 4-SC5 Methodist Church Hall

Polling Division 5A-SC5 Nazareth Gospel Hall, Fig tree

Polling Division 5B-SC5 G-Spot/Bliss Bar

Polling Division 6-SC5 (Pilgrim) Wesleyan Holiness Church

Constituency Saint Christopher 6

Polling Division 1A-SC6 Newton Ground Primary School

Polling Division 1B-SC6 Newton Ground Primary School

Polling Division 2-SC6 St Pauls Community Centre

Polling Division 3A-SC6 St Pauls Primary School

Polling Division 3B-SC6 St Pauls Primary School

Polling Division 4-SC6 Dieppe Bay Primary School

Polling Division 5-SC6 Parsons Community Centre

Polling Division 6-SC6 Saddlers Primary School

Polling Division 7-SC6 Saddlers Primary School

Constituency Saint Christopher 7

Polling Division 1-SC7 Tabernacle Community Centre

Polling Division 2-SC7 Edgar T Morris Primary School

Polling Division 3-SC7 Estridge Primary School

Polling Division 4-SC7 Covenant Outreach Ministry Church, Phillips

Polling Division 5-SC7 Joshua O Williams Primary School

Polling Division 6-SC7 Molineaux Health Centre

Polling Division 7-SC7 Mt. Carmel Community Centre

Polling Division 8A-SC7 Violet Petty Primary School

Polling Division 8B-SC7 Violet Petty Primary School

Constituency Saint Christopher 8

Polling Division 1A-SC8 Cayon Daycare Centre

Polling Division 1B-SC8 Cayon Daycare Centre

Polling Division 2A-SC8 Downstairs Cayon Church of God

Polling Division 2B-SC8 Cayon Anglican Church Hall

Polling Division 3A-SC8 Cayon Primary School

Polling Division 3B-SC8 Cayon Primary School

Polling Division 4A-SC8 St. Peters Community Centre

Polling Division 4B-SC8 St. Peters Community Centre

Polling Division 4C-SC8 St. Peters Community Centre

Polling Division 4D-SC8 Conaree Community Centre

Polling Division 4E-SC8 Conaree Community Centre

Polling Division 4F-SC8 Conaree Community Centre

Polling Division 5A-SC8 St. Peters Primary School

Polling Division 5B-SC8 St. Peters Primary School

Polling Division 5C-SC8 St. Peters Primary School

Polling Division 5D-SC8 St. Peters Primary School

Polling Division 5E-SC8 St. Peters Primary School

Polling Division 6-SCB Keys Community Centre

Constituency Nevis 9

Polling Division 1-NV9 Church of God of Prophecy Cox

Polling Division 2A-NV9 Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School

Polling Division 2B-NV9 St. John’s Primary School Annex

Polling Division 3A-NV9 Ivor Walters Primary School

Polling Division 3B-NV9 Ivor Walters Primary School

Polling Division 3C-NV9 Ivor Walters Primary School

Polling Division 3D-NV9 Cecily Brown Integrated School

Polling Division 4A-NV9 Education Building, Marion Heights

Polling Division 4B-NV9 Education Building, Marion Heights

Polling Division 4C-NV9 United Pentecostal Ch, Marion Heights

Polling Division 5A-NV9 Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath

Polling Division 5B-NV9 Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath

Polling Division 6A-NV9 Methodist Conference Centre

Polling Division 6B-NV9 Methodist Conference Centre

Polling Division 7-NV9 Magistrate Court

Polling Division 8A-NV9 Charlestown Primary School

Polling Division 8B-NV9 Charlestown Primary School

Polling Division 9-NV9 Court House

Constituency Nevis 10

Polling Division 1-NV10 New River Methodist Church

Polling Division 2-NV10 Gingerland PreSchool

Polling Division 3-NV10 Hanleys Road Community Centre

Polling Division 4-NV10 Hanleys Road Community Centre

Polling Division 5-NV10 Hardtimes Building

Polling Division 6-NV10 Gingerland High School

Constituency Nevis 11

Polling Division 1-NV11 Nevis Performing Arts (Pinneys)

Polling Division 2A-NV11 Jessups Community Centre

Polling Division 2B-NV11 Jessups Community Centre

Polling Division 3-NV11 Cotton Ground Community Centre

Polling Division 4A-NV11 VOJN School

Polling Division 4B-NV11 VOJN School

Polling Division 5-NV11 Trinity Methodist Church Hall

Polling Division 7A-NV11 Baptist Church, Bricklyn

Polling Division 7B-NV11 Butlers Community Centre