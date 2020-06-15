Reifer Happy To Return To Windies Set-Up

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):

Former interim Windies head coach Floyd Reifer says he is thrilled to be back in the Caribbean side’s coaching set-up, and is hoping he can contribute to an historic series win over England next month.

Reifer has replaced batting coach Monty Desai, who was unable to travel to the United Kingdom because of lockdown restrictions in his homeland India.

“It’s always good to be back on the international circuit and working with the best cricketers we have in the Caribbean,” Reifer said before his departure last week.

“I’m excited. I’m looking forward to getting back into doing some work.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity coach [Phil] Simmons has given me and he had the confidence in me as well ,so it’s just for me to go out there and do the job I know I can do.”

The Windies will defend the Wisden Trophy when they face England in a three-Test series, starting July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

And the Caribbean side’s batting, which has struggled in recent time, is expected to come under the microscope, especially in English seamer-friendly conditions.

Reifer said his role in the coaching unit would be critical in getting the best out of the side’s batting group.

“Phil is a very good coach, very experienced, and has been doing well with the team over the last few months,” he noted.

“I’m looking forward to working with Phil and adding my value and my knowledge to make sure the team does the best they can in England.

“Obviously, my job is to prepare the batters, to make sure they’re mentally and skilfully as ready as possible for those Test matches.”

Reifer was appointed interim Windies head coach last April, taking over from Englishman Richard Pybus.

However, he presided over a bad World Cup campaign in England, where the regional side managed just two wins in nine matches to finish ninth of 10 teams – their worst-ever result at the global 50-over showpiece.

Having also served as head coach of the Windies A and led the successful emerging players side which won the Super50 Cup last November, Reifer said he was already acquainted with many of the players in the 25-member contingent.

“I worked with the guys at the World Cup, worked with guys in the A-team as well, and one or two of the guys [in the Test contingent] are from the emerging players, so I’ve worked with most or all of the guys in the team, so it’s just to continue and build those relationships,” he said.

File Photo: Former interim Windies head coach Floyd Reifer