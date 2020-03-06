Response to statement by SKN Bar Asssociation

By Mr. Lindsay Grant and Mr. Jonel Powell Dated 6th March , 2020

Our attention has been drawn to a press release issued by the Bar Council of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association dated the 6th March, 2020. It concerns a pending matter in which Lindsay Grant and Jonel Powell are involved.

We are very concerned that this matter which is pending before the Court has been turned into a political football. It is being used by parties seeking political and other advantages.

We have therefore given instructions to our Counsel to proceed with all immediate speed to determine this matter.

We are dissatisfied with the “Ruling” of the Court dated Thursday 27th February, 2020 which came subsequent to a judgement handed down by the Judge on 28th October, 2019, which said judgement is the subject of an appeal. At a Status Hearing on the said 27th February, 2020 the “Ruling” referred to, comprising of some 33 pages was given without any prior notice to us, and even then, without an opportunity for us to be heard before the “Ruling” was made.

We urge the Bar Council not to rush to judgement in this matter, especially as we have not been given an opportunity to be heard. Anything less will be interfering with the course of justice and going against the fundamental principles of the rule of law and would be prejudicial.