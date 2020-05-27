Restaurants should not be serving dine-in at this time, says Superintendent of Police

By SKNIS,

Restaurants should not be serving dine-in customers at this time, says Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, during the May 25 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

“We have seen some restaurants advertising dine in service. The new regulations have addressed this,” said Superintendent Henry. “At regulation 16, sub regulation 13 where it states during a day of limited operation, restaurants and take-away food vendors may operate only for the purposes of food delivery or food take-away services.”

The Superintendent of Police noted that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, has indicated that the COVID-19 Task Force will be meeting with restaurants to agree on protocols for the reopening of these businesses.

“So, we ask that you please be patient and be guided by the current regulations,” he said.

Superintendent Henry reiterated that restaurants, are only permitted to be open for the purpose of food delivery or food take away services, no dine-in.

Photo: SUPERINTENDENT CROMWELL HENRY