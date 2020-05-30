Return staging of Reggae Sunsplash postponed

by Loop Jamaica

The return staging of the iconic Reggae Sunsplash festival, scheduled for November 6 to 8 this year at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunsplash organisers announced the postponement in a news release Friday, but did not disclose a new date for the staging.

“Over the last three months, we have carefully monitored the national and international response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), in the health care, entertainment and travel sectors. We have consulted vital government officials and leaders in the entertainment industry in Jamaica and overseas and have concluded this to be the best course of action for all,” the release stated.

“The global response to COVID-19 has been varied, and large gatherings remain a concern even as some activity resumes across the world. This return staging of Reggae Sunsplash expects to attract an audience size well into the thousands, and we are committed to ensuring that all our attendees are comfortable and safe to celebrate our music and culture together.”

Photo: Reggae Sunsplash logo