Road map for St. Kitts & Nevis’ future

Basseterre, 9th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)– With the global Coronavirus pandemic still sweeping the continent, it continues to present challenges for the rebooting of many economies and the way of life of people worldwide, including St. Kitts & Nevis.

When the pandemic first emerged as a serious threat to nation states, many were forced to introduce stimulus packages to keep their economies afloat, while also insulating their citizens from potential financial disaster.

But St. Kitts and Nevis is now trying to move forward and the recent Throne Speech of the Governor General at this week’s opening of parliament, offered some guidance.

The Government has therefore offered a road map which they say is intended “…to keep St. Kitts and Nevis headed in the right direction.”

But they caution that they can only do this as a team, with a united front, for the good of all people.

Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton said the Government has decided to tackle this new road map using six pledges.

These he outlined as –

1. Continuing to Build out a Diversified and Resilient Economy;

2. Providing More Opportunities to Improve the Quality of Life of Our People;

3. Protecting Our People and Our Borders;

4. Enhancing Public Services and Infrastructure;

5. Pursuing a Greener, More Sustainable Future;

6. Maintaining Our Commitment to Our Good Governance Agenda at Every Level.

The Governor General promised that the Government will use the thrust provided by the overwhelming mandate given at the polls on June 5, 2020, to do everything possible to hold fast to the gains made, while carefully exploring and investing in new initiatives and economic drivers to fuel the plans and programmes needed to consistently improve the standard and quality of life of our people.

Main photo: The Circus, Basseterre, St. Kitts