Road March controversy in St. Kitts continues

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, 3rd January, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) –The judging of Road March in St. Kitts has always been a controversial issue, dating back to the early years of National Carnival in the 1970s.

The first Road March winner was Sundar Popo, from De Village, in 1971, with a song titled, Play You Mas. That year, there was no doubt that he was an easy winner. The following year, 1972, when the Mighty Controller of Cayon captured the crown, with his hard hitting “Right On”, there was also little argument.

But all that changed in 1973 when Ellie Matt & The GI’s Brass secured the title for the first time with “All Day All Night”. Fans began to question the fairness of bands being allowed to compete with individual calypsonians for the honors of Road March winner.

That debate continues today.

But in addition, the new controversy has surrounded the criteria used to determine the winner. For decades St. Kitts and Nevis used exactly what other Caribbean carnivals utilized. The winner was decided from the registered tunes played most times by the bands and steel bands appearing on J’ouvert Morning.

In the 1970s, the crowds following Ellie Matt & The GI’s Brass were much larger than what pertains today for any of the bands. The same was true for Small Axe in their heyday of the 1980s.

But even back then, opposing fans accused the Carnival Committee of “cheating”.

The claim remains today, and for the 2019/2020 celebrations the chorus has been loud, with supporters of the ‘Sugar Band’ crying foul. They question the fact that the group was declared to have had the Most Popular Song for J’ouvert and carnival, yet, “869” was not declared Road March.

Instead, it was the self-styled, ‘Horny Band’, the Grand Masters, who picked up their ninth (9th), title, second only to the record of 12 wins, set by Small Axe Band, between 1988-2018.

Many “Sugar Heads” as the fans of Sugar Band call themselves, took to social media to express their frustration over the loss of the title, claiming that this was indeed the year for the band to quench its 15-year Road march drought. Sugar band last won Road March, as the original Nu Vibes, in 2005, with “Ting Lang”.

Since the break-up of Nu Vibes in 2006, the lead singer, the very popular Mr. Mention and his new group, has not won a Road March title. With one of their best ‘albums’ in many years, Sugar Band seemed set and on course to break the spell in 2019/2020. They were not able to achieve despite their herculean efforts.

The failure to do so, has led to speculations, most of which are unsubstantiated.

However, Carnival Chairman, Noah Mills told My Vue News.com on Friday, 3rd January, 2020, that the decision was based solely on new criteria that were set by the bands that participated.

Mills explained that in 2016, the Committee introduced a new formula to help bring some balance to the opportunities for both individual contenders and bands, to win Road March.

In that 2016 system, bands playing their own songs for the J’ouvert and Parade Day, were awarded three (3) points. But if an unattached DJ played a song from either an individual artiste or band, one (1), point was given.

The other aspect of the criteria allowed artistes to register with DJs to help in the presentation of their songs on the road. They were given the same three (3) points as the bands received. But, according to the Carnival Chairman, it came down to who had the most money to spend on contracting DJs and this made the system somewhat unfair.

That system was however scrapped in 2018 after much controversy, where claims were made that calypsonians were paying DJs to play their songs. This was no secret though, and neither was it new. Bands in the 1970s and 1980s did the same. It also happens today in other Caribbean countries.

Mills said that in 2018, leader of current Road March Champions, Wingrove Williams of the Grand Masters, submitted a proposal of changes to the Carnival Committee. Williams, he said, had in advance, solicited the support of most of the other band leaders for the new ideas. After the first joint meeting a second meeting was convened and this time, they secured input from the Small Axe band, which had not been consulted during the first round of conversations.

At the conclusion of the meetings, the document submitted by the Grand Masters leader was refined with changes agreed to by the bands.

In the first model, the proposal had asked for 80% of the points for Road March be attained from the performances of the bands in the Circus. Only 20% would have arisen from the rounds on the streets. This was not accepted.

The revised model adopted by the bands and agreed to by the Carnival Committee, said Chairman Mills, saw the bands gaining 65% of points from the performance in the Circus and 35% from the movements around Basseterre.

It was also this model that the bands agreed to for the 2019 season, said Mills.

There was also agreement on a new and separate category called Most Popular Song, determined from interviews done by a special team of interviewers on the streets of Basseterre, during the J’ouvert Morning experience. Every 10 persons were interviewed said the Chairman and interviewees had to correctly name the band and song of choice.

Then for Road March the criteria covered Music, Lyrics, Band performance (in the Circus) and Crowd Response.

Mills explained that when it came to the band Performance, this was focused on the actual members and how they acted or performed on their truck.

When it came to Crowd Response, the judges looked for the interaction and coordination between the band members, especially the lead singers and the fans in the jam. The judges looked for how the crowd followed the commands of the singers and how the movements were choreographed.

Fans of Grand Masters commended them for their carefully choreographed interactions with the crowd, much like how Small Axe did, when they won in 2018. One observer said that even movers of the electrical wires for Grand Masters were well coordinated.

The four (4) judging points were located at Development Bank, National Bank, Old Treasury and Subway.

Despite what must have been a tough loss, Nu Vibes still emerged on Last Lap to deliver a powerful performance for their fans.

In the meantime, some soca artiste too are arguing that it is even more difficult for them now to win Road March.

In the history of the carnival however, quite a few individuals have been successful. These have included, Mark The First (Come Forward-1974); Arrow (Rummy Song-1975); Ranger (Seven Day Mas-1980); Star shield (Hooray Mas-1981); Shango (Chin Chin Bar-1984); Contender & De Coach, as joint winners in 1986, with De Boops & Living in De Band.

There were also A.U. Brown (Fan Me-1994), and Pungwa in 1995 with Stranded Night. The success of individuals last appeared in 2010, when King Konris mesmerized with “Unstoppable Force”.

Grand Masters are scheduled to make their Victory Jam on Saturday, 4th January.

