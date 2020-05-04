Robbery and assault being investigated by Police

(RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was robbed and physically assaulted on Saturday, May 02.

Sue Woodard of Half Moon Bay was in her home when three masked men entered and demanded money. Ms. Woodard resisted and was assaulted by one of them men. The assailants took a small sum of money, as well as a number of personal items and fled the scene.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.