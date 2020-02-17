Robbery victim nursing shot to the head

By Loop News,

A Cumuto man is in a critical condition following a robbery on Sunday night in Valencia.

Police said a 38-year-old taxi-driver picked up three passengers in the vicinity of Queen Street, Arima, at about 8.20 pm to go to Valencia.

Upon reaching the vicinity of St Albans Road, one of the passengers asked to be taken off route, but the driver refused.

It was at this time one of the two men in the back seat pulled out a firearm and announced a hold-up. They then ordered the driver to go to Block 5 in Wallerfield where they made both the driver and the front seat passenger exit the vehicle.

The two victims were taken to separate locations.

The driver, police said, was shot multiple times while the front seat passenger was beaten about the body. The assailants then fled the scene.

Residents of the area, on hearing the gunshots, raised an alarm and rushed the two victims to the Arima District Health Facility.

The 38-year-old, from Cumuto is said to be in a critical condition as one of the wounds suffered was to his head.