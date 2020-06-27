ROC Taiwan doubles its efforts to help St. Kitts and fight against COVID-19

By SKNIS,

In a brief, but significant ceremony held on June 26 at the Taiwan Technical Mission, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) donated medical supplies and equipment to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to aid in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The embassy previously donated 100,000 facial masks and other medical supplies to the government to help fight against COVID-19.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Tom Lee noted at the ceremony that St. Kitts and Nevis will soon open its borders and is prepared to fight against the second wave.

“So, as a very strong ally we are happy to make a contribution to your preparation work. So, this time we are going to double our efforts,” said Ambassador Lee.

The embassy has donated 200,000 surgical masks, 10,000 N95 masks, six thermal camera sets, three automatic thermal systems, 450 forehead thermal guns, 20,000 tablets, 2,000 protective clothing, 4,000 isolation gowns and two testing machines along with testing kits.

“At this challenging time please be rest assured Taiwan will continue to stand with St. Kitts and Nevis and provide timely assistance,” said the ambassador.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, who accepted the items on behalf of the government, said that this is the third occasion that the ROC (Taiwan) has seen it fit to contribute to the federation in its fight against COVID-19.

The Premier added that he is very proud of the relationship between both governments.

“I have said time and time again as Foreign Minister, that Taiwan remains not only our friend, but our best friend. That Taiwan has been there for us throughout our difficulties and in the development of our country since independence in 1983, Taiwan has always been a steadfast partner.”

“Today marks perhaps the culmination of that relationship in the context of our fight against COVID-19 and to see that Taiwan has not once, not twice, but now for the third occasion sought to donate on each occasion more supplies. And as Ambassador Lee says, as we are now preparing for the inevitable reopening, of our economy then the supplies that have been provided will prove critical,” said Premier Brantley.

Premier Brantley stated that the timely donation demonstrates that “Taiwan continues to think of us and continues to devise ways and means to support our efforts.”

“We have in our own way sought to support our friend Taiwan as well in terms of our voice for Taiwan in various international fora. We have not been shy about lending our support because Taiwan as I said has not only been a friend, Taiwan has been our best friend,” he said.

Premier Brantley expressed the government’s gratitude for the materials, equipment and medication provided by the ROC Taiwan.

“We are truly grateful for this tremendous gift today, this donation to keeping St. Kitts and Nevis safe and to ensuring that we can reopen our borders eventually and to do so in a much safer way,” he said.

Main photo: L-R: HON. MARK BRANTLEY; HIS EXCELLENCY AMBASSADOR TOM LEE