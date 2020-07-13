Royal Bank diverts its clients after weekend fire

Basseterre, 13th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- As investigations continue to determine the exact cause of last Friday’s downtown fire at the Royal Bank of Canada, officials at the institution have been encouraging the public to make use of their Wellington Road branch.

Fire and police services have, however, given some early indication that suggests, as many onlookers opined on Friday, that the blaze started somewhere in the back section of the building.

It was just after 6:00pm when passersby saw the heavy black clouds of smoke coming from the building and eventually alerted the authorities.

No employees were visible inside the bank at the time, as it appears as the staff had already left for the weekend.

On Monday, the front of the building, where fire officers had to make a forced entry, was being guarded by private security, as bank management urged customers to utilize ATM and other online bank services, while indicating that all night deposit bags were to be taken to the secondary location at Wellington.

Though not officially attached to the cause of the fire, the incident occurred in close proximity to the time of an island wide power outage that caused the bank’s standby generator to be activated.

The main branch is expected to remain close for coming weeks.

Fire & Rescue services on the scene

Main photo: Royal Bank of Canada on Fort St, Basseterre (file photo)