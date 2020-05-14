RSCNPF high command pleased with performance of officers during state of emergency

By Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force,

The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force recently registered their satisfaction with the performance of the men and women of the Force during the State of Emergency.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy gave a heartfelt thank you on behalf of his management team during a meeting with all Gazetted Officers this week. He noted that during this time when social distancing is being encouraged and hosting a Commissioner’s Lecture was not possible, he felt it was important to find another way to personally convey his appreciation for their hard work.

“You operated as a team and team work always pays off,” he said.

Commissioner Brandy, along with Assistant Commissioners of Police Andre Mitchell, Adolph Adams and McCarta Browne, asked the Gazetted Officers to pass on their praises to those under their command.

Messages of commendation have also been shared with the Officers from the Governor-General, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary.