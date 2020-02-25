RSCNPF High Command troubled by video involving officer

The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has become aware of

the circulation of an edited video in which an Officer is being filmed while driving what might

have been a Police Vehicle. Two civilian passengers were also present in the video and one, in

particular, made use of indecent language and appeared to be tampering with equipment in the

vehicle.

The High Command is deeply concerned about the behaviour of the persons in the video,

especially the inaction of the Officer to address the situation. The matter is under investigation

and will be dealt with as swiftly as possible.