‘Rygin is not paralysed’

By Jamaica Observer,

The management team of dancehall artiste Rygin King is dismissing claims emerging on several websites that the deejay is paralysed.

“The deejay is not paralysed. I cannot go into specifics about his medical condition but the deejay is responding favourably to treatment and he has tingling in his legs…and he has feeling and is responding to stimulus in his lower legs and extremities. We want people to stop the rumour-spreading and speculation about the deejay’s health at this time,” a source close to the deejay told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The 25-year-old Rygin King — born Matthew Smith of Norwood in St James — was shot and critically injured by unknown assailants on June 28 after leaving a funeral in Westmoreland .

He was one of three people shot in the incident. He was rushed into emergency surgery at Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital. A female, Sashalee Blackwood of Irwin Meadows in St James, succumbed to her injuries.

He was airlifted a few days later to Falmouth Public General Hospital.

Since then, he has done numerous transfers to various medical facilities to access top-notch doctors on his road to recovery.

“We want to thank his fans and well-wishers who continue to pray for his speedy recovery,” the source said.

Rygin King came to prominence in 2018 when he was the closing act for Reggae Sumfest. He is widely known for songs including Tuff, How Me Grow, Ruption and Things Go Change.

Main photo: Rygin King