S.T.E.P employees attached to private businesses encouraged to report to work especially on limited operation days

By SKNIS,

Employees assigned to private businesses under the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) are encouraged to report to work at their respective organizations especially on limited operation days.

“We at the STEP office are asking all STEP interns, trainees or workers who are assigned to all private businesses that are given permission to be opened, once you are assigned to that private business you are expected to go out and work,” said Field Operations Manager at STEP, William Phillip, during the May 08 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Mr. Phillip noted that several persons assigned to various businesses have already resumed work.

“On the field side, all trainees who are assigned to farms, various community enhancement groups and those involved in landscaping are already working and they too are expected to follow the procedures that are in place,” he said. “The only group of persons we are not expecting to be out as yet are those who are assigned to the various daycares, nurseries and schools. As soon as these operations are ready information will be passed on to everyone.”

He encouraged officials of private businesses to visit the STEP office and collect the time sheets for employees to be paid accordingly.

“I want to appeal to the private businesses to come to the office and collect their time sheets so that these persons who are assigned to their businesses could be paid accurately. Remember that we depend on the time sheets for payments so if you have not come to the office as yet to collect your time sheets we are asking you to do,” said Mr. Phillip. “Those persons who have emails and they are registered with the STEP office we are going to be sending the time sheets via email. So if you haven’t received an email you are requested to come to the office to collect that time sheet. It’s a possibility that if you don’t do so your worker could not be paid.”

Mr. Phillip noted that persons who are unable to visit the office to collect the time sheets can also call the office and request information and the staff will be willing and able to assist.

Photo credit: Build Grenada