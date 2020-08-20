‘Sad to see Cameron come to this’ – former WI batsman says ‘disrespectful’ former CWI boss will never get support

By Sports Desk,

Former West Indies and Barbados batsman, Philo Wallace, believes the combative leadership style of former CWI president Dave Cameron means he will never get the support of the current board, in his bid for ICC Chairman.

Cameron has written to CWI, seeking its nomination to stay in contention for the position. The former CWI boss had already received the nomination of The United States Cricket Hall of Fame for the post.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is, however, yet to decide on backing its former chairman, with current vice-president Dr. Kishore Shallow suggesting the body’s support for Cameron would be unlikely. Nor does Wallace, for that matter, believe it should be expected, based on the often-stormy tenure of Cameron’s presidency.

“I think it is going to be difficult for Cricket West Indies to support Dave Cameron in his bid to be ICC Chairman. First of all, there is animosity between Cricket West Indies and Dave Cameron. Those who are members or directors of Cricket West Indies will say there is, and he will find it very hard to get their support,” Wallace told the Mason and Guest radio program.

“I honestly believe that Dave Cameron should just tell himself ‘i’ve run West Indies cricket for six years’ and just leave it out and just be an observer now, because going up for the ICC job and looking for the West Indies support, it can’t work,” he added.

The ICC is yet to finalise a nomination route for selecting the successor of Shashank Manohar following his resignation from the post of ICC Chairman after a two-year tenure. Should he receive support, Cameron could go up against Former England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) head Colin Graves and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly.

“It’s like trying to get a dumpling up a hill. Unfortunately, he isn’t going to get the support of Cricket West Indies and we all know it. It’s very sad that a former president has come to this, a former president of West Indies cricket, but sometimes the way that you rule comes back to bite you, there is something called karma…he disrespected leaders and prime ministers in the region and that cannot work.”

Main photo: Former CWI President Dave Cameron