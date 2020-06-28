Sagicor celebrates

By Jamaica Observer

Freddie McGregor, Christopher Martin and Tessanne Chin are among the cast of entertainers set to grace the stage of Sagicor Group Jamaica’s 50th anniversary concert set for today.

The virtual event, which will be streamed live on the Sagicor’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter pages, as well as on their anniversary website starting at 5:00 PM.

Christopher Zacca, president and CEO, Sagicor Group Jamaica, said the virtual event, which will showcase a talented line-up of reggae and gospel performers, is a celebration of the contributions of the Jamaican people —as clients, shareholders and team members, to the growth of the company.

“We are Sagicor strong because of the Jamaican foundation on which we are built as a company, exemplified by solid values of community and steeped in a culture of camaraderie and goodwill. We have benefited and grown from the loyalty and support of the Jamaican people and this is one of the ways we want to say thank you as we celebrate,” he said.

He added, “Music is such a big part of who we are as a country and always brings us together, which is something we really need at this time. It’s a joy for us to be hosting these musical and cultural ambassadors in concert and I know Jamaicans will have a great time tuning in on Sunday.”

Among the other performers scheduled for the show are Jermaine Edwards, Rhoda Isabella, Carlene Davis, Carey Sales, and Nickika.

Sagicor Group Jamaica commenced its anniversary celebrations on June 1. The company, which was started in 1970 as Life of Jamaica (LOJ) by founder and current director emeritus R Danny Williams, was the first locally owned life insurance company and the first life insurance company to be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Main photo: Tessanne Chin