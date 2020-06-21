Saharan dust affecting St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, 21st June, 2020 (MyVue News.com)–As the plume of Saharan dust continues to make its trek across the Caribbean, citizens and residents with respiratory ailments in St. Kitts & Nevis are being encouraged to take precautionary measures, including minimizing their outdoor activities.

While the presence of the dust has been visible for a number of days now, it became more obvious and continuous on Sunday, Father’s Day.

For most parts, the skies across the two islands, looked like a storm was approaching.

But that was not the case, even though the weather forecast on Saturday also indicated that A tropical wave was also affecting the area.

This wave, according to an official weather report from SCASPA, “Could generate a few brief cloudy spells with passing showers across the Islands.”

The weather for Sunday is expected to be “Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers,” according to the SCASPA report.

According to the St. Kitts Meteorological Services, at SCASPA, the dust has the potential to reduce air quality and visibility, throughout its passage.

The weather report for Sunday, however, also reported that “A surface high pressure will generate a moderate wind flow across the region. Sahara dust will reduce visibility and tend to impede cloud growth and rainfall activities across the area.”

SCASPA’s Senior Met Officer, Elmo Burke, explained that between March and September each year, a mass of dust or the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) forms over the Desert eventually moving Westward across the Northern Atlantic, every three to five days.

The SAL can extend 5,000 to 20,000 feet into the atmosphere, and be transported several thousand miles when winds are particularly strong.

Burke, explained that “The dry, dusty air associated with the SAL has been known to cause hazy skies along it’s path, as well as toxic algal blooms.”

He also indicated that, “One plus to the Sahara Dust or SAL at this time is that it can help to suppress hurricane and tropical storm development in the Atlantic Basin due to its dense, dry air and increased wind shear. This can be some, albeit short-lived, good news for countries located within the Hurricane Belt.”

