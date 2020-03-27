Saint Lucia Carnival postponed

By Government of St Lucia,

(PRESS RELEASE) – Taking full account of the economic and public health implications associated with the spread and containment of COVID-19, the Government of Saint Lucia held several consultations with representatives of the carnival community, regarding the best possible strategy for Carnival 2020.

In so doing, the Government sought a broad consensus which would serve the best interests of the festival’s presenters, promoters, participants, producers and partners. It was generally agreed that the global environment was still highly unpredictable and that nothing should be done which would compromise local efforts at containment.

Among the issues shaping the discussions are:

• International travel restrictions

• Competing regional events

• Reduced disposable income of patrons

• Availability of Government funding for Carnival 2020

• Availability of sponsorship support

• Preservation of brand and product standing

• Carnival Stakeholders responsibilities.

Considering these issues, the Government of Saint Lucia, while recognizing the cultural and economic importance of the festival, has decided that it would be in the best national interest if Saint Lucia Carnival 2020 is postponed to July 2021.