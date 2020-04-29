Saint Lucia records two new cases of COVID-19

By St. Lucia Ministry of Health,

As of April 28, 2020 the World Health Organization reported a total of 2, 954, 222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, with 202, 597 deaths. There are now 1,179, 607 confirmed cases in the region of the Americas. The affected region includes Dominican Republic (6,293), Haiti (74), Barbados (79), Jamaica (305), Cuba (1,389), Dominica (16), Grenada (18), Trinidad and Tobago (116), Guyana (74), Antigua and Barbuda (24), Bahamas (80), Saint Vincent and Grenadines (15), Guadeloupe (149), Martinique (175), Puerto Rico (1,389), US Virgin Islands (59), and Cayman Islands (70).

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 results of 44 samples for persons tested for COVID-19 were received. Of that batch, we received 2 positive results and 42 negative.

The first of the two positive results is a 54 year old female, diabetic, who is a direct contact from a previous positive case and has been in isolation from April 4, 2020. She is clinically doing well.

The second case is a 20 year old male, son of a previous confirmed case, who has been in isolation from April 4, 2020 and is doing well.

It must be noted that both of the new cases are contacts of a confirmed case and have been monitored in quarantine and isolation at the Rodney Bay Public Health Facility from April 4, 2020.

Saint Lucia has now recorded a total of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, fifteen of whom have recovered and been discharged from care. A total of 490 tests have been carried out to date.

We are still implementing our national response to the COVID-19 epidemic and as such, we should collectively remain focused and committed to reducing the spread of this virus.

Some individual measures that need to be sustained include hygiene measures such as hand washing and respiratory etiquette, use of homemade face masks, remaining home and away from public places when sick. Also, ensure personal hygiene and keep homes and office spaces clean.

The population most at risk would require special considerations to keep them safe and healthy. This includes ensuring control of chronic conditions, staying at home as much as possible and facilitating the services to them as needed.

The Ministry of Health will continue to remain vigilant and maintain the capacity for early detection, aggressive contact tracing, quarantine and isolation, testing and treatment capacity. We will continue to keep you informed in a timely manner. We have expanded the testing protocols to cover persons with respiratory symptoms within the communities, which will continue today and over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health continues active surveillance for COVID-19 but in the interim we ask all to remain guarded. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms go to the nearest respiratory clinic or call one of our tele-medicine physicians for guidance. If there is the need for any general information on COVID you may call our 311 information hotline from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight daily. All these telephone services are free to public.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue provide the public with regular updates on COVID-19.