Sandy Point soon to feature a new nursing home named after Elder Pansy Phillip

By SKNIS

Thanks to the Apostolic Faith Mission Church, a new nursing home will be featured at Sandy Point and will be named the Elder Pansy Phillip Care Facility.



A declaration ceremony for the home was held on July 2 at the church in the presence of Elder Pansy Phillip herself who has just turned 91 years of age.



The project was birthed three years ago by Pastor Lincoln Hazell. Elder Pansy Phillip was given this mark of appreciation after her number of years of work and solidarity with the church.



Deputy Prime Minister and Constituency Representative the Honourable Shawn Richards was at the ceremony to make remarks. He said that the building itself is only a physical structure, but “what is important is the level of care and attention that is being given to persons who are in need of such service.”



“Sister Pansy has given care to this church; she has led this church; she has led persons to the Lord and so it is hoped that the same care and attention that she has given will be given” he said. “It is that very same care and attention that will come to persons who will be utilizing this facility. Anything less than that in my view will not be a true reflection of the person in whose honour the facility is being named.”



The Deputy Prime Minister said that since the facility is owned by the church, it is expected that in terms of helping to bring persons to the Lord, it will be a mandate of the facility.



“It must represent the person in whose honour it is named,” he said. “All of the good qualities of Sister Pansy must be embodied in the services coming from this facility. Hence, this afternoon I admonish the administrators for the facility to ensure that when persons, whether they reside at the facility, whether they visit the facility, whether they hear of the facility, in whatever way persons who come into contact with this facility let them be able to say that this facility provides the very best care that home care facilities can provide for persons.”



The Constituency Representative encouraged the congregation to emulate the life of Elder Pansy.



“Let us continue to worship God and to give God thanks for all of his mercies upon each of us,” he said.



Deputy Prime Minister Richards stated that persons should ensure that the facility lives up to its mandate.



“Let us ensure that as a community we continue to nurture the elderly amongst us, but in nurturing the elderly that we continue to groom the young persons so that they too become valuable servants, builders here in the Sandy Point Community and ultimately the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Main photo: Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards with Elder Pansy Phillip