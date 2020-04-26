SBDC stands ready to serve despite impact of COVID-19, says Director of Industry and Commerce

(SKNIS): Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) St. Kitts stands ready and able to serve despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Director of Industry and Commerce, Phillip Browne, during the April 24 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Mr. Browne said that the business sector, in particular, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), is experiencing difficulties during this time. He added that over the past weeks the organization has been ensuring that it can provide services to safeguard business continuity and success.

“We are cognizant of the importance of these services. As such, we will spear no effort to ensure that such services continue to be made available. In fact, we are fully aware that as we seek to turn the corner, having flattened the curve, and of course looking forward to recommencing your business activities, support services are extremely critical as you are now faced with the what’s next and where do we go from here questions.”

Mr. Browne stated that due to COVID-19 it will not be business as usual and assured that the SBDC St. Kitts has been strategising, devising, and revising alongside businesses. The SBDC has also been reviewing and revamping its systems and procedures so that it can continue to provide the services that businesses require.

He stated that persons may need to revisit their business model, hence revising or revamping their business plan with the aim of taking full advantage of the positives and the new business opportunities that would have resulted from COVID-19. Some persons may also need assistance in accessing and navigating various stimulus and incentive packages that are being offered by government and several other financial institutions. In addition, persons may require good general business advice, guidance and/or training as they pursue one of the business opportunities that COVID-19 has presented.

“For all of the forgoing, therefore, SBDC St. Kitts continues to be positioned to deliver that hand-holding type support while embracing the social and physical distancing protocols,” said Mr. Browne, adding that persons can access these services by sending them an email at sbdc@gov.kn

“From there, you will be engaged. One of our officers will ensure that all of our offerings are available to you via our various online platforms and applications,” he said.

The director invited all entrepreneurs to participate in the Post COVID-19 Small Business Impact Survey which was designed to ascertain needs and general information regarding the impact of the pandemic on businesses.

“This will allow us to further advise government as to the continued formulation of policy intended to enhance the support framework for the sector,” said Mr. Browne.

Persons who wish to participate should send an email to the SBDC and request the survey.

The SBDC can also be found on Facebook @SBDCSKB. Officers are standing by and ready to serve.