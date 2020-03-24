Schools close this Friday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 24th March, 2020 (MyVueNews.com)- The Minister of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis, Shawn K. Richards, has revealed that a decision has been taken by the Cabinet, to close all schools in the territory from this Friday, 27th March, 2020.

Richards, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, told citizens that a full statement would be made later, on Tuesday 24th March, 2020.

In an earlier release, Minister Richards, had indicated that he was meeting with top Ministry officials, to discuss an appropriate response to the changing conditions to the COVID-19 crisis.

Subsequent discussions, also took place at the level of the Cabinet of Ministers, to make a final determination for the way forward.

In making the announcement, the Education Minister, said the Easter vacation will now begin one week earlier than previously planned.

Richards also stated that the Government will review the situation as the crisis continues to unfold worldwide and further announcements will be made that may impact the operations of the education sector.